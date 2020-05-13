Will Michael Flynn Get Away With It?

The criminal case against former Trump adviser Michael Flynn has been full of plot-twists. But the biggest about-face came last week, when the Department of Justice moved to drop the case entirely. Lawyers who had worked on the investigation registered their disgust by refusing to sign the motion. U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he hopes history will look kindly on his decision. Critics say the move undermines any future attempt to hold the Trump administration accountable.

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, legal correspondent for Slate and host of the podcast Amicus.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.