How Extremists Capitalized on the Pandemic
Conspiracy theorists, racists, and other extremists see an opportunity to further divide and sow chaos under lockdown.
Episode Notes
As the coronavirus continues to leave people sick and out of work, alone and under stress, there’s one particular group of people taking special notice, extremists. It’s not just the virus that is spreading. Extreme and violent rhetoric is too.
Guest: Hannah Allam, covers extremism for NPR.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.