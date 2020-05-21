A Summer Without Camp
You can’t roast a marshmallow over Zoom.
In a normal year, the next couple of weeks would be when excited campers returned to summer camp. Now, because of the coronavirus, summer camps are having to make tough calls about how and if they’ll open this year.
Guest: Lisa Handelman, camp director at Capital Camps.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.