A Biden Accuser on the Latest Biden Allegation

Lucy Flores says Tara Reade reached out to her personally after accusing the former Vice President of misconduct in the spring of 2019.

Last spring, Lucy Flores wrote in The Cut that Joe Biden invaded her personal space and sniffed her hair at a campaign event in 2014. She says Biden never reached out to her after she went public. Now, as Joe Biden faces even more serious allegations from a former staffer, what action does Lucy expect from the former Vice President?

Guest: Lucy Flores, Former Nevada Assemblywoman and CEO Luz Collective.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.

