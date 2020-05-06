Orange County vs. Gavin Newsom

It all started when the weather took a turn for the better. Surfers and beachgoers flocked to Orange County shores, only to find them cordoned off, at the behest of Governor Gavin Newsom. Protestors took to the streets in Huntington Beach, demanding an end to the shutdowns. The demonstrations weren’t huge. But, in the world of Republican politics, you ignore Orange County at your own peril.

Guest: Gustavo Arellano, writer at the Los Angeles Times and author of Orange County: A Personal History.

