What Will Summer Be Like?
We’re in this for the long haul.
Episode Notes
The summer is going to be marked by the slow process of learning to live with coronavirus looming. The United States is going to have to rethink “normal”.
Guest: Ed Yong, Science writer for The Atlantic
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.