Where Social Distancing Is Impossible

Rikers Island was not built to slow a pandemic. Buildings are decrepit, and the churn of guards and new inmates makes infectious diseases incredibly hard to contain. Over the past several weeks, Rikers has released about a thousand inmates in an attempt to lessen the public health threat posed by a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail complex. But it’s not clear that will be enough.

Guest: Rachael Bedard, senior director of geriatrics and complex care services at New York City’s jail complex on Rikers Island.

