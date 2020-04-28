What Next

A Small Business Owner’s Dilemma

Employers in Georgia have had a hard few weeks. What happens next may be just as messy.

Georgia has confirmed more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and tallied close to 1,000 deaths from the disease. However, Governor Brian Kemp is still allowing a number of the state’s businesses to reopen this week, citing an increased capacity for testing and hospitalizations. Employers, for their part, have been left in a lurch. How do small business owners reopen? Should they? And, if an owner chooses to remain shuttered, can it count on the government for help?

Guest: Christopher Escobar, owner of the Plaza Theatre in Atlanta.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

