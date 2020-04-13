What Next

What America’s Biggest Nursing Union Wants

Here’s how COVID-19 exacerbates the tension between hospital administrators and its workers.

Host

Episode Notes

At hospitals throughout the country another fight is beginning to spill into the public eye. This one between hospital administrators and their workers who have been put in harm’s way. As nurses push for better working conditions, COVID-19 is laying bare a tension that has existed in hospitals and the health care system for many, many years.

Guest: Zenei Cortez, RN at Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center and co-president of National Nurses United

