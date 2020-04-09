Seasick: How the Coronavirus Upended the Navy
“Military readiness” is no match for COVID-19.
Episode Notes
The Navy prides itself on being ready for just about anything. Sailors are even trained to fight fires, if need be. But when the coronavirus started rapidly spreading aboard the USS Roosevelt in early March, the ship’s captain sent out an SOS. Instead of a calm and collected response, the Navy’s top leadership imploded.
Guest: Adam Weinstein, national security editor at The New Republic.