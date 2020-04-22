How Sioux Falls Became a Hot Spot
A single pork plant is responsible for the largest cluster of South Dakota’s confirmed cases of COVID-19.
More than 700 cases of COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota can be traced back to the city’s Smithfield pork packaging plant. Weeks before the coronavirus outbreak was confirmed, employees were asking for protective measures that didn’t materialize until it was too late. And Smithfield isn’t unique: Meatpacking facilities across the country are also struggling to minimize the spread of the virus.
Guest: Kooper Caraway, president of the Sioux Falls AFL-CIO.
