Where’s My Check?
The first individual coronavirus bailouts are expected this week. That won’t be enough.
Episode Notes
Washington is still struggling to put the U.S. economy on ice while we wait out the coronavirus. Maybe you’re expecting your government check this week. Maybe you’re a small business owner looking for a loan. Is help on the way? And, if not, what’s the hold-up?
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.