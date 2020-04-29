What Seattle Got Right
At one point, the city was the epicenter of the epidemic in the US, now they’re a model for how to fight it.
Episode Notes
When the first known case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in a suburb of Seattle, the region quickly became the epicenter of the pandemic in the country. Now, almost two months later, Seattle has suffered only 500 COVID-19 deaths while New York has over 22,000. What choices led to such disparate outcomes?
Guest: Charles Duhigg, Host of Slate’s How To Podcast
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.