What Seattle Got Right

When the first known case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in a suburb of Seattle, the region quickly became the epicenter of the pandemic in the country. Now, almost two months later, Seattle has suffered only 500 COVID-19 deaths while New York has over 22,000. What choices led to such disparate outcomes?

Guest: Charles Duhigg, Host of Slate’s How To Podcast

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.