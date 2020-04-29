What Next

What Seattle Got Right

At one point, the city was the epicenter of the epidemic in the US, now they’re a model for how to fight it.

When the first known case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in a suburb of Seattle, the region quickly became the epicenter of the pandemic in the country. Now, almost two months later, Seattle has suffered only 500 COVID-19 deaths while New York has over 22,000. What choices led to such disparate outcomes?

Guest: Charles Duhigg, Host of Slate’s How To Podcast

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

