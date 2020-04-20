What’s Happening in Florida’s Nursing Homes?

Ever since COVID-19 surfaced in Florida, local journalists began wondering how the virus was going to impact nursing home residents and employees. For weeks the facilities and the state’s health department were reluctant to release data on the more than 600 assisted care centers. On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis finally released a list of nursing homes with confirmed cases, but only after pressure from news outlets and the public.

Guest: Mary Ellen Klas, capital bureau chief for the Miami Herald.

