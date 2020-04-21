Democrats’ Plan to Win the Senate
Somehow, politicians are still campaigning.
Episode Notes
No one thought 2020 was going to be a boring election year. Several key Senate seats are in play, presenting Democrats with a real shot at winning back the chamber. However, with an unstable economy and a critical phase of the campaign cycle going virtual, candidates are facing new challenges.
Guest: Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics writer
