Should You Be Wearing a Mask?
A simple question with a complex answer.
Episode Notes
The CDC could soon be changing its guidelines on whether the American public should be wearing masks to combat the spread of COVID-19. What does the data say about mask usage? And how do we calculate the answer for ourselves?
Guest: Aaron E. Carroll, professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine. He blogs at a website called The Incidental Economist. He’ll also answer your coronavirus questions on YouTube. His channel is Healthcare Triage.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.