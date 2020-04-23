What Happened on the Cruise Ships

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, cruises were the poster-child of viral spread. For the world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Cruise Line, the problems began in February and quickly escalated, as more passengers and crew fell ill, and Carnival struggled to dock its cruise liners. As ships went from floating cities to floating quarantines, what did the bosses know, and when did they know it?

Guest: Austin Carr, reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek. Read his story.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.