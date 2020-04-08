Why COVID-19 Hits Black America Hardest
Chicago’s mayor says the numbers are “breathtaking.”
Episode Notes
By now, Americans are getting used to the patterns of the coronavirus. It largely preys on the elderly and people with certain underlying health conditions. But as cities and towns start compiling the racial data of COVID-19 patients, new trends are making public health officials sound another alarm. Black people are getting sick and dying at shocking rates—and the virus is only part of the reason why.
Guest: Akilah Johnson, narrative healthcare reporter at ProPublica