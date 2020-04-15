What Next

20 Years of Failing to Prepare

Washington doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to handling pandemics.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Back in January, the Trump administration was caught flat footed in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Politico’s Dan Diamond took a look back at the past 20 years of pandemic preparedness in the United States and found that former administrations weren’t exactly proactive either.

Guest: Dan Diamond, Health Reporter for POLITICO

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.