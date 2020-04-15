20 Years of Failing to Prepare
Washington doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to handling pandemics.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Back in January, the Trump administration was caught flat footed in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Politico’s Dan Diamond took a look back at the past 20 years of pandemic preparedness in the United States and found that former administrations weren’t exactly proactive either.
Guest: Dan Diamond, Health Reporter for POLITICO
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.