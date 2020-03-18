What Next

How Long This Could Last

The woman who used to advise the White House on pandemic preparedness tells us what to expect.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

As the novel coronavirus spreads sickness and anxiety around the U.S., it’s tempting to point fingers at government agencies that seemed wholly unequipped for the crisis. And, to be clear, Washington was not prepared. But here’s what decision makers can be doing right now to figure out what comes next.

Guest: Beth Cameron, vice president for global biological policy and programs at the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.