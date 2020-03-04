He Saw the Coronavirus Coming
It was only a matter of time.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, started in China as a bat virus that eventually made contact with humans. Researchers say this leap between species was highly predictable – so why were communities and governments caught flat-footed? And what does the virus’s transmission from animals to humans say about how we interact with the greater ecosystem?
Guest: Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance.Podcast