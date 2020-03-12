What Next

If Prisoners Could Vote

People behind bars weigh in on American politics.

Episode Notes

We talk about polls a lot on this podcast. State polls, national polls, polls that make you shrug and vote for the other guy. Today, we’re talking about one of the most unusual polls we’ve ever seen: Slate teamed up with The Marshall Project to conduct a survey of incarcerated people across the country. We received 8,000 responses about political awakenings, party affiliations, and the biggest problems facing the country.

Guests: Nicole Lewis, a reporter at The Marshall Project, and Lawrence Bartley, director of “News Inside” for The Marshall Project.

Podcast Production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Mara Silvers and Danielle Hewitt.