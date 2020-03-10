Will the Coronavirus Tank the Economy?
A combination of volatile oil markets and the coronavirus could spell trouble.
Episode Notes
On Monday morning, the Dow saw its biggest one day drop since 2008. This time, the cause was a combination of a volatile oil market and heightened fears of a pandemic. The usual economic tools may not be enough to reassure markets.
Guest: Jordan Weissman, Slate’s Senior Business and Economics Correspondent
Podcast Production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Mara Silvers and Danielle Hewitt