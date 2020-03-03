Who’s Left Standing for Super Tuesday?
Moderate Democrats launch a unity effort as Sanders defends his lead.
Episode Notes
The Democratic primary field has been dramatically re-shuffled since Saturday. After Joe Biden swept up votes and delegates in South Carolina, moderate candidates dropped out to strengthen his challenge against front-runner Bernie Sanders. So, with over a thousand delegates on the table across a slew of states, are Democrats inevitably headed for a contested convention?
Guest: Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics reporter