Italy’s Message From the Future

Many Americans still can’t imagine how the coronavirus pandemic will upend their lives. In northern Italy, no imagination is needed. Coffins pile up in churches and cemeteries as funeral gatherings remain banned. Hospitals are overwhelmed. And those who die from COVID-19 die alone.

Guest: Greta Privitera, an Italian journalist on her fourth week of lockdown in Milan.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.