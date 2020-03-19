What Next

Italy’s Message From the Future

“Did you think you were invincible? Did you think the virus would behave in a different way in America?”

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Many Americans still can’t imagine how the coronavirus pandemic will upend their lives. In northern Italy, no imagination is needed. Coffins pile up in churches and cemeteries as funeral gatherings remain banned. Hospitals are overwhelmed. And those who die from COVID-19 die alone.

Guest: Greta Privitera, an Italian journalist on her fourth week of lockdown in Milan.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.