What the World Left Behind in Syria

Even though Kareem Shaheen left Syria a few years back, the reminders of his time there are everywhere. For nine years a brutal conflict has left millions seeking refuge with millions more still stuck in limbo. This past December, the Assad regime launched its latest attempt to seize back control of the largest rebel-held territory in Syria, Idlib.

Today on the show, Kareem tells us about Idlib, its importance in the war, his experience covering the region, and what the world turning their backs on this conflict tells us about the international order today.

Guest: Kareem Shaheen, journalist and columnist covering Syria.

Podcast Production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Mara Silvers and Danielle Hewitt