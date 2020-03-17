Can Our Economy Handle This?
Congress is dithering while the Fed tries to prevent a financial disaster.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
In the face of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. political leaders are moving faster than they have in years. But it still might not be fast enough.
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.