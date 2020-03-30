What New York City Did Wrong
Health experts and politicians looked for a definitive sign that this outbreak would be serious. It came too late.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Just a few weeks ago, officials were saying the coronavirus outbreak posed a relatively low risk for people living in New York City. How did health experts and government officials misread the threat so completely? And what can the rest of the country learn from what’s happening in New York now?
Guest: Elizabeth Kim, senior editor for Gothamist and WNYC.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.