An ER Doctor Prepares for the Worst

Open or closed? Across the country, state governors and mayors are asking themselves that question: Are we safer staying open, or are we safer closing down?

Over the weekend, more cities and states ordered shutdowns to temper the spread of COVID-19. But we’re dealing with a threat we haven’t seen before. How are we supposed to make decisions when we’re lacking basic information about how this coronavirus works?

Guest: Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.