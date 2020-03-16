An ER Doctor Prepares for the Worst
Hospitals are bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases, even as tests remain elusive.
Episode Notes
Open or closed? Across the country, state governors and mayors are asking themselves that question: Are we safer staying open, or are we safer closing down?
Over the weekend, more cities and states ordered shutdowns to temper the spread of COVID-19. But we’re dealing with a threat we haven’t seen before. How are we supposed to make decisions when we’re lacking basic information about how this coronavirus works?
Guest: Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.