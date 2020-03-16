What Next

An ER Doctor Prepares for the Worst

Hospitals are bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases, even as tests remain elusive.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Open or closed? Across the country, state governors and mayors are asking themselves that question: Are we safer staying open, or are we safer closing down?

Over the weekend, more cities and states ordered shutdowns to temper the spread of COVID-19. But we’re dealing with a threat we haven’t seen before. How are we supposed to make decisions when we’re lacking basic information about how this coronavirus works?

Guest: Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.