How to Hold an Election During a Pandemic
COVID-19 will test our election infrastructure like never before.
Episode Notes
As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, the United States might have to figure out how to hold an election in a time of social distancing. Will local, state and federal officials be able coordinate in time to transform our election infrastructure?
Guest: Nate Persily, Stanford University Law Professor
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.