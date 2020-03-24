How to Hold an Election During a Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, the United States might have to figure out how to hold an election in a time of social distancing. Will local, state and federal officials be able coordinate in time to transform our election infrastructure?

Guest: Nate Persily, Stanford University Law Professor

