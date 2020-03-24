What Next

How to Hold an Election During a Pandemic

COVID-19 will test our election infrastructure like never before.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, the United States might have to figure out how to hold an election in a time of social distancing. Will local, state and federal officials be able coordinate in time to transform our election infrastructure?

Guest: Nate Persily, Stanford University Law Professor

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.