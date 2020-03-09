What Next

Donald Trump Wants Your Digits

The 2020 election might be decided, in part, by who can collect the most data.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

The Trump 2016 campaign had unprecedented success on Facebook. Ever since, Trump’s reelection campaign has been pumping out ads and collecting data on a massive scale. Democrats are only just beginning to catch up.

Guest: Andrew Marantz, staff writer at the New Yorker and author of Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation.

Podcast Production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Mara Silvers and Danielle Hewitt