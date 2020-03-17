We Still Have to Talk About Elizabeth Warren
This one hurts.
Episode Notes
When Senator Elizabeth Warren announced the end of her presidential campaign, she was asked about the role of sexism in the race. Warren didn’t venture an answer, promising she’d have more to say later. In the meantime, we have some thoughts.
Guest: Rebecca Traister, writer for New York Magazine and author of Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.