Does 1918 Even Apply Here?

There’s plenty to be learned from past pandemics. They tend to follow a dramatic arc: denial, blame, and mass mobilization. So far, the coronavirus tracks with some contagions of the past—but can history tell anything about where we’re headed?

Guest: David S. Jones, professor of the culture of medicine at Harvard University.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.