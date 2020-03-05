How Biden Made His Comeback

Super Tuesday gave Joe Biden a blowout, in part because of a surge from black voters. While white voters tended to split their votes more evenly between Biden and Bernie Sanders, black voters overwhelmingly chose the former Vice President. So, what does Biden’s base see in him as a candidate? And what would they expect from him as president?

Guest: Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th, a news outlet launching this summer.