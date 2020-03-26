When Your Doctor Gets COVID-19
A shortage of protective equipment leaves doctors exposed. What happens when they get sick?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
What happens when the people on the frontlines get sick? An ER doctor shares her experience with coronavirus as doctor and patient.
Guest: Dara Kass, Emergency medicine physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.