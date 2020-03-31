“It’s Every Man for Himself”
How one Florida mayor is trying to protect her city from COVID-19.
As COVID-19 cases continue to mount across the country, many states are still preparing for the virus to hit their populations with full force. In Florida, state officials have voiced concerns about shutting down the economy, while local officials have noted surging hospitalizations in their cities. Now, some mayors are no longer waiting for the governor to order a lockdown.
Guest: Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa, Florida.
