Why Republicans Always Win
A closer look at ALEC, the conservative organization created to beat unions at their own game.
Episode Notes
Republicans have relied on one organization in particular to help pass conservative laws in states across the country: The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC. The kicker is that ALEC learned its tricks from public-sector unions.
Guest: Alex Hertel-Fernandez, Assistant Professor of Political Affairs at Columbia University.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.