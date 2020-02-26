What Next

The Toxic Combo Behind Colorado’s Police Shootings

Police in Colorado shoot a person a week, on average. Drugs and guns have a lot to do with that high number.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Colorado has one of the highest rates of officer involved shootings in the country. After looking at the data two reporters from Colorado Public Radio found that a complex mix of meth addiction, illegal firearms and car thefts are to blame.

Guest: Allison Sherry, Reporter for Colorado Public Radio

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.