The Toxic Combo Behind Colorado’s Police Shootings
Police in Colorado shoot a person a week, on average. Drugs and guns have a lot to do with that high number.
Episode Notes
Colorado has one of the highest rates of officer involved shootings in the country. After looking at the data two reporters from Colorado Public Radio found that a complex mix of meth addiction, illegal firearms and car thefts are to blame.
Guest: Allison Sherry, Reporter for Colorado Public Radio
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.