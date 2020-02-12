Inside the Base, a Secret Neo-Nazi Group

This past summer, while Ryan Thorpe was doing his day job as a reporter at the Winnipeg Free Press, some frightening posters started appearing around town. They were recruitment posters for a white nationalist organization known as the Base. Over the course of several weeks, Ryan went undercover: joined the organization, met with a recruiter. What he didn’t know is that the person he met would become a target of law enforcement in two countries. Someone who prosecutors say was planning attacks here in the U.S. What does his story reveal about an international group of white supremacists obsessed with violence?

Plus, producer Mary Wilson checks in with Slate’s senior politics writer, Jim Newell, about the results of the New Hampshire primary.

Guest: Ryan Thorpe, reporter at the Winnipeg Free Press. Check out his story about infiltrating the Base, “Homegrown Hate.”

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.