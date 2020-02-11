The Border Patrol’s After School Program
Where teens on the border learn how to be CBP agents.
Episode Notes
In border towns across the country, high school students are participating in an after school program run by the U.S. Border Patrol. When journalist Morely Musick first encountered the Border Patrol Explorers, he saw it as another example of the contradictions of life on the border.
Guest: Morely Musick contributor to The Nation.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.