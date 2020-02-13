The Trump Appointee on a Mission to Gut Medicaid

A few weeks back, the Trump administration made an announcement. It rolled out a new health care policy called the Healthy Adult Opportunity. It’s a policy that would give states the option of reducing benefits for millions of Medicaid patients.

This is only the latest in a line of attempts by Seema Verma to scale back the Medicaid program. Why is this such a priority for the Trump administration and Verma herself? And how are Republicans trying to square cuts to such a popular program?

Guest: Dan Diamond, host of the Pulse Check podcast and writer of Politico Pulse, a morning briefing on health care politics and policy.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.