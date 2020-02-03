What Next

This Week In Impeachment: A ‘Bullet Proof’ President

Has the Senate given the executive branch unprecedented power?

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

On Friday, Senate Republicans blocked efforts to hear new witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial of President Trump. The decision signals an unwillingness to challenge the executive branch, despite several Republican lawmakers conceding that Trump was wrong to launch a pressure campaign against Ukraine. And even though the Senate trial is drawing to a close, we may be headed for unending impeachment-related investigations.

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick writes about law and the courts for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.