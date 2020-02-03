This Week In Impeachment: A ‘Bullet Proof’ President

On Friday, Senate Republicans blocked efforts to hear new witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial of President Trump. The decision signals an unwillingness to challenge the executive branch, despite several Republican lawmakers conceding that Trump was wrong to launch a pressure campaign against Ukraine. And even though the Senate trial is drawing to a close, we may be headed for unending impeachment-related investigations.

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick writes about law and the courts for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.