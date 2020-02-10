Los Angeles Confronts Its Housing Crisis
How the surging homeless population is making Los Angeles rethink its public spaces.
Episode Notes
Homelessness in Los Angeles isn’t a new problem. But it has become a bigger problem. And it’s gotten really easy to see.
Guests: Theo Henderson, host of the We the Unhoused podcast. Emily Alpert Reyes, City Hall reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.