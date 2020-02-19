How ICE Is Weaponizing Therapy
What young migrants say in government mandated therapy could get them deported.
Episode Notes
Unaccompanied minors at the border are required to speak to a therapist on a weekly basis. Now, officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are able to use what was once confidential against these young migrants in court.
Guest: Hannah Dreier, national reporter for the Washington Post
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.