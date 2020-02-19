What Next

How ICE Is Weaponizing Therapy

What young migrants say in government mandated therapy could get them deported.



The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Unaccompanied minors at the border are required to speak to a therapist on a weekly basis. Now, officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are able to use what was once confidential against these young migrants in court.

Guest: Hannah Dreier, national reporter for the Washington Post

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.