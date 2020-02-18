Is Michael Bloomberg Sorry?

Since he launched his bid for the Democratic nomination, Michael Bloomberg has been trying to distance himself from the legacy of ‘stop and frisk.’ He says stops went down 95 percent by the end of his time as mayor. Darius Charney, one of the lawyers that helped bring down the policy, doesn’t buy it. As he tells it, there’s little evidence that Mayor Bloomberg means it when he says “I’m sorry.”

Guest: Darius Charney, Senior Staff Attorney for the Center for Constitutional Rights

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.