A Wake-Up Call From Iowa
The caucuses should be a grave lesson to election officials across the country.
Episode Notes
The Iowa caucuses on Monday were a mess. Only 71 percent of precincts were reporting by late Tuesday night. Rick Hasen says, we’re just lucky this disaster happened early on. That means that election officials in other states have time to get it right.
Guest: Rick Hasen, author of “Election Meltdown”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.