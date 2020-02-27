Can Bernie Beat Trump?
Older voters may hold him back.
Episode Notes
As Bernie Sanders becomes the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, pundits have begun wringing their hands about Sanders’ chances of winning in a general election. Are any of their fears grounded in reality?
Guest: Steve Kornacki, national correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.