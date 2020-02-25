Did Bill Barr Break the Justice Department?

Attorney General William Barr has lost the confidence of more than 2,600 former Department of Justice employees. We talked to one of them.

Guest: Donald Ayer, who served in the Department of Justice under George H. W. Bush. Read his piece in the Atlantic, “Bill Barr Must Resign.”

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.