Did Bill Barr Break the Justice Department?
The attorney general is dismantling reforms that date back to the Watergate scandal.
Episode Notes
Attorney General William Barr has lost the confidence of more than 2,600 former Department of Justice employees. We talked to one of them.
Guest: Donald Ayer, who served in the Department of Justice under George H. W. Bush. Read his piece in the Atlantic, “Bill Barr Must Resign.”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.