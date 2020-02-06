Michael Bloomberg’s Shot
What the billionaire’s campaign tells us about his potential presidency.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Michael Bloomberg has toyed with running for president many times. He has the money and the political clout, but 2020 is the first time he’s thrown all his weight behind a White House bid. It might also be the only year where his abnormal approach to politics could actually pay off.
Guest: Edward-Isaac Dovere, reporter for The Atlantic.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.