This Week in Impeachment: Finally, Some Answers

The matter of witnesses testimony is still up in the air.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

The House impeachment managers have wrapped up their oral arguments. The president’s legal team is getting started. The only question now, will key witnesses be able to testify?

Guests: Dahlia Lithwick, covers the law and Washington for Slate. Jeremy Stahl, senior legal editor at Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.